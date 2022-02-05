Side-Line premiere: Black Needle Noise release video for T.S.O.L. cover ‘Black Magic’ feat. Anjela Piccard

Black Needle Noise have an all new video ready for you featuring Anjela Piccard on vocals. The track is called “Black Magic” and the video for the track was animated and directed by Katherine Sweetman. The track furthermore features Sean Haezebrouck on drums with all other noises being executed by John Fryer.

“Black Magic” is taken from the album “These Mortal Covers” out on COP International. The song was originally written by Joseph Lee Wood, Michael Paul Roche, Mitchell Dean Margolin and Ronald Lewis Emory from the American punk rock band T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty).

John Fryer exolains his choice: “Black Magic cover was made as a homage to T.S.O.L.. For their continued punk attitude and music in California. It’s a great pop song with bundles of energy. We had a lot of fun making this and our award winning director friend Katherine Sweetman took it to another level of fun with the animated video. Hope you enjoy watching it as we did making it.”

Here’s the video.

You can download “These Mortal Covers” right below.

<a href="https://blackneedlenoise.bandcamp.com/album/these-mortal-covers">These Mortal Covers by Black Needle Noise</a>