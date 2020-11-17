Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore launches new solo track ‘Mandrill’ ahead of new instrumental EP ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ (Out January 29)

(Photo by Travis Shinn) Five years after the instrumental album “MG” Martin Gore is back with some more solo material, but if you had hoped to hear his voice on the new material then you’ll be (again?) be disappointed.

The songwriter and founding member of Depeche Mode, today released “Mandrill”, an instrumental taken from the forthcoming 5-track instrumental EP, “The Third Chimpanzee”, out January 29. “Mandrill” was produced and written by Martin and recorded this year at Electric Ladyboy in Santa Barbara, California. You can listen to it below, but we honestly didn’t get excited y what we heard.

Martin Gore: “The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human, it sounded primate-like. I decided to name it “Howler”, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book “The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee”. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Check out “Mandrill” for yourself.

“The Third Chimpanzee” EP Tracklisting

Howler Mandrill Capuchin Vervet Howler’s End

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.