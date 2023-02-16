Johnathan|Christian addresses rejection & resilience with new EP ‘Strip Me’ – check out the animated video

Los Angeles-based Johnathan Mooney and Stockholm’s Christian Granquist otherwise known as the Trans-Atlantic post-punk project, Johnathan|Christian have released their latest EP, “Strip Me”.

The 7-track EP tells a story through a trilogy of songs, “Strip Me,” “Sway Back” and “This Too”. The topics addressed in the trilogy include acknowledging the fear of rejection, love’s often finite nature, hitting bottom and trying to find ways out. The EP is augmented with remixes by Ministry’s John Bechdel, Leæther Strip, and Steven Archer (Stone Burner/Ego Likeness). The 7th track is called “Cela Aussi (épilogue)”.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

The music video for “Strip Me” was produced by Purple Tree Creative’s Nick Van Dyk and takes a subliminal approach in terms of the cuts and imagery addressing the challenges of a relationship.

The band explains: “The animated video aims to explore the different emotions and experiences that come with the life cycle of a relationship in a unique and visually striking way. By using abstract imagery, the video aims to create a powerful and thought-provoking response that can help those going through challenges to understand better and process their feelings, even if it may be on a subconscious level. The video’s goal is to convey empathy and the chaos that comes with the experience of a relationship.”

You can check out the full EP below.

<a href="https://johnathan.bandcamp.com/album/strip-me">Strip Me by Johnathan Christian</a>