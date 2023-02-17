Depeche Mode extends ‘Memento Mori’ World Tour with additional North American leg

Depeche Mode has just announced an extension to their ‘Memento Mori’ world tour with a second North American leg. The band will add 29 new dates to their tour, running from late September until mid-December 2023. The tour will see the band perform in several cities, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Brooklyn, Nashville, and Toronto, among others. The North American tour will conclude with two gigs in Los Angeles, at the city’s Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.

The ‘Memento Mori’ tour is not limited to North America, as the band is scheduled to tour in Europe, the UK, and Ireland this year. The tour will see the band perform in iconic venues such as the O2 Arena in London and the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

The first North American leg of the ‘Memento Mori’ tour saw the band selling out their shows in March and April. The support acts for the first leg includes Kelly Lee Owens and Stella Rose And The Dead Language.

Stella Rose is the daughter of the band’s lead singer, Dave Gahan. And for those who don’t know Kelly Lee Owens, she is a Welsh musician, singer and producer, and known for her electronic music style, which combines elements of techno, ambient, and pop. Owens has released several albums, including her self-titled debut album in 2017. She has also worked with other artists, including Daniel Avery, Björk, and Jon Hopkins. It is not yet known who will open for the band during the second North American leg.

Depeche Mode’s announcement extends their global trek to 75 dates in support of the group’s upcoming 15th album, “Memento Mori”, which is set to be released March 24 via Columbia Records. “Memento Mori” is the follow-up album to the 2017 album “Spirit” and is their first release since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May 2022. The tour’s title, which translates to “Remember that you must die,” is a nod to the Latin phrase memento mori, which is used as a reminder of human mortality.