New Memoria single planned, ‘From The Bones of The Dead’

(Photo: Jannicke Olofsson) Out on January is a new Memoria single, “From The Bones of The Dead”. With this track the Swedish darkwave artist will release the last single taken off her coming second album “From The Bones” (which will be released March 3).

“From The Bones of The Dead” is inspired by Gretel and Hansel and especially the Oz Perkins film from 2020 whose esthetic, photo and music floored Tess completely. The title comes from the beckoning call of the witch, luring Hansel into death. It’s a song about black magic and darkness tempting you into the depravity.

Behind Memoria we find Tess de la Cour, indeed, the wife of Henric de la Cour. On “Cravings”, her debut album the songs have been written together with producer Richard Lindh. Henric de la Cour contributed to the lyrical content of a few songs.

The new single will be released via the Swedish label Novoton.