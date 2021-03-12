FOLLOW US
 
LCM announces its return with a brand new EP'Respawn' - expect awesome beats and danceable rhythms!

Reiskirchen’s electronica / industrial act LCM is almost ready with the recordings of the first tracks for a new EP called “Respawn” which will be released soon via the band’s bandcamp page. “I think it will be released in one month and you will hear a huge progress to the older stuff”, says Lutz Melchert.

LCM was founded in 2011 as an electro project by Lutz C. Melchert. In 2013 the first single “Solitary Screamer” became a huge club hit and several magazines declared LCM as a very promising newcomer in its genre. The band is known for its very energetic bass lines, spheric pads, melodic synthesizers, awesome beats and danceable rhythms.

And of course LCM was also featured on Side-Line’s recently released massive compilation “Face The Beat 6” with that smashing clubhit “Solitary Screamer”. You can check it out below!

