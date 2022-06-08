Belgian dark electro act Reality’s Despair back with an all new album: ‘Normative Conformity’
The Belgian one-man project Reality’s Despair presents it’s 7th album, “Normative Conformity”. Out now, it…
The Belgian one-man project Reality’s Despair presents it’s 7th album, “Normative Conformity”. Out now, it is released on CD in a limited number of 100 copies, as well as digitally on all popular digital platforms.
You get 11 new dark electro tracks and 3 versions of the original tracks “Gulf Breeze”, “Conformity” and “When Your Eyes Are Closed”.
Reality’s Despair is a Belgian one-man project which has been around for quite some time. The EBM / dark electro project was formed in 1997 and over the next three years independently released several releases, after which it was frozen for an incredible 18 years.
You can check out the new album right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether