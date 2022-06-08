Belgian dark electro act Reality’s Despair back with an all new album: ‘Normative Conformity’

The Belgian one-man project Reality’s Despair presents it’s 7th album, “Normative Conformity”. Out now, it is released on CD in a limited number of 100 copies, as well as digitally on all popular digital platforms.

You get 11 new dark electro tracks and 3 versions of the original tracks “Gulf Breeze”, “Conformity” and “When Your Eyes Are Closed”.

Reality’s Despair is a Belgian one-man project which has been around for quite some time. The EBM / dark electro project was formed in 1997 and over the next three years independently released several releases, after which it was frozen for an incredible 18 years.

You can check out the new album right below.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/normative-conformity">Normative Conformity by Reality's Despair</a>