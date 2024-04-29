Dead Astronauts release new synthwave album, ‘Ghosts’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Synthwave act Dead Astronauts, Jared Kyle and Slade Templeton, has resurfaced with a 4th studio album, “Ghosts”, holding 13 tracks. “Ghosts” explores what the band’s label Cold Transmission Music calls “the profound notion that the remnants of our past persist within us (…) the idea that the things we leave behind are indelible imprints on our souls, persisting like ethereal specters that silently influence our present.”

Florence Bullock from Glitbiter fame was invited to work on “Ghosts” as well. Bullock had previously collaborated with Jared and Slade on Dead Astronauts’ full-length album, “Silhouettes”.

The album will be presented live at the Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig/Germany where Dead Astronauts will celebrate their European live premiere this year.

About Dead Astronauts

Dead Astronauts was initially comprised of Jared Kyle and Hayley Stewart. When Hayley departed to channel her energies into solo endeavors as Mecha Maiko, Dead Astronauts went through a musical rebirth. Florence Bullock assumed the female lead, stepping into Hayley’s shoes in 2019, while Slade Templeton, a silent member and Record Producer renowned for his work with Crying Vessel and Influx Studios, collaborated to shape their new sonic landscape in 2019 and 2020.

The band then released the LP “Silhouettes” and its counterpart “Silhouettes Redux”. However, in 2023, Bullock faced challenges due to scheduling and health concerns, prompting Templeton to step into a more prominent role alongside Kyle in the band’s evolution. This change led to the emergence of yet a renewed version of Dead Astronauts.

Watch the video for the album track “Erase Me”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

