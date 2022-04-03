Dawn Of Ashes – Scars Of The Broken (Album – Artoffact)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Metal, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Two years after the great “The Antinomian”-album Dawn Of Ashes strikes back with a new opus. “Scars Of The Broken” has been introduced by Kristof Bathory as his most personal work dealing with mental issues.

Content: Sound-wise Dawn Of Ashes moves on the path from previous releases. There’s a constant sonic merge between Metal-, Industrial- and Dark-Electronic music. The songs have been empowered by epic arrangements and the familiar, tenebrous shouts of Bathory. Together with the dark strings hanging over the work it creates a true apocalyptic vision.

+ + + : Dawn Of Ashes already took me by surprise and especially the first half of the album is driven by apocalyptic power. This is an ultra-professional production featuring a perfect balance between guitar and electronics. The production of the vocals injects an extra haunting effect to the work. The sphere supporting the album has something tormenting which totally fits with the inspiring theme of the work. It’s also accentuated by the titles and themes of songs like “Emdr”, “Limbo (Numb)” and of course the title track itself. “It Comes In Waves” and “Bane Of Your Existence” both are masterpieces for the elevating guitar sensation and impressive, orchestral arrangements. But there are more outstanding cuts featured.

– – – : As I already mentioned the first half of the album is amazing while the second half sounds cool as well but without similar highlights.

Conclusion: This album is already a great and accomplished production by Dawn Of Ashes which I consider as one of the real references in its music genre.

Best songs: “It Comes In Waves”, “Bane Of Your Existence”, “Emdr”, “The Despondent Hole”, “Love Is Asphyxiation”, “The Antidote”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: http://dawnofashesband.com / www.facebook.com/dawnofashes

Label: www.artoffact.com / www.facebook.com/artoffact