Los Angeles-based industrial act Dawn Of Ashes have announced a 6-track remix EP based around the band’s most popular track, “Blood of the Titans”. Remixers include: Inva//id, Tactical Sekt, Die Sektor, Midnight Nightmare, H.Exe and Ritual Aesthetic.

Available now already is a remix by Inva//id.

The full EP will be available from September 3rd on.