Datapop – Mil Efter Mil (Digital EP – Datapop)
At the end of 2024, Swedish duo Datapop made their return with a remarkable EP, paying tribute to their greatest inspiration, Kraftwerk. This release specifically honors Kraftwerk’s iconic 1974 album “Autobahn”, marking its 50th anniversary. Rather than presenting cover versions, Datapop creates clear references through their choice of sounds and the overall atmosphere of the EP.
Analog textures, deep basslines, and an array of floating, astral effects transport listeners into a nostalgic yet futuristic sonic journey. Primarily an instrumental production, the EP also features Swedish vocals on the opening track, adding a unique touch. Datapop stands out as a worthy ambassador of what can be aptly described as ‘later Kraftwerk-Pop’, skillfully channeling the essence of their legendary influence. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Europaväg”:
https://datapop1.bandcamp.com/track/europav-g
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.