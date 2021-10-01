Dark techno project Matthew Creed launches full album ‘The Chapel of Lines’ on Bandcamp today and reveals 2 videoclips

Matthew Creed is the dark techno alter-ego of Estonian artist Dmitry Darling (Freakangel, Suicidal Romance). Out now for immediate download via Bandcamp is his debut album “The Chapel of Lines”.

Dmitry: “This my personal catharsis, my way to turn the page on three long years of “non-life” during which I literally hit the rock bottom, my way to say farewell to his demons hovering above my head.” And he adds: “You go down riding deeper into nothingness knocking on hell’s doors enjoying all the sins that this world has to offer with no thoughts of surrendering, only keeping calm by repeating the same words all over again like a fucking mantra “I know when to stop, I know when to stop” just to find yourself laying naked and shivering from the last night in the cold bed all alone promising yourself to wake the fuck up, become a better man just to realize that it is Tuesday… and I bet that most of you know what Tuesday means to us… the ones that tend to fall fast.”

Mastered by Jan. L at X-Fusion Music Production, this 13-tracker also features Matthew Creed’s recent singles “Hidden” and the underground club hit “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back”.

Excellent release that shows how dark electro can progress in time. Check out the tracks below.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-chapel-of-lines">The Chapel of Lines by MATTHEW CREED</a>

Here are the previous singles.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/hidden-ep">Hidden EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-just-another-stab-in-the-back-ep">Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>

For the occasion the band also released 2 videoclips.