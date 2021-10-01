UK industrial act The Royal Ritual is back with an all new single, and release video for Phildel penned B-side ‘Glide Dog’

The UK industrial act The Royal Ritual have released a video for the B-side of the new single “Pews In A Pandemic”.

The single itself will be released as a digital download and streaming on all platforms, as well as on the Bandcamp store. Also available is a collectible, laser engraved wooden USB, containing the two songs from the digital version, as well as an additional piece of music, video content, promo photos, and more. The USB is presented in a hand numbered, laser engraved wooden box, and is limited to only 50 units. You can see the item below, excellent finishing we must say!

The B-side is is a cover of Phildel’s “Glide Dog” and where the original song was analyzed by a wavetable synthesizer, The Royal Ritual’s version turns out to be a vast departure from the sparseness of Phildel’s original arrangement, resulting in a much heavier, industrial affair.

Here’s the video for “Glide Dog”.

Here’s what David Michael Lawrie says about the decision to cover “Glide Dog”: “I have been working closely with Phildel on her new material, and as I moved from being a casual fan of her music into a more analytical realm, this song really, really struck me. It was one I kept revisiting. Even though the words have a strong meaning for her, they also seemed to have the scope for an interpretation that mirrored the sentiments of The Royal Ritual. We both admire each other’s music, and when she showed enthusiasm for me to do my own take on it, I pushed forwards without hesitation.”

Check out the title track “Pews In A Pandemic” below.

<a href="https://theroyalritual.bandcamp.com/album/pews-in-a-pandemic">Pews In A Pandemic by The Royal Ritual</a>

About The Royal Ritual aka David Michael Lawrie

David Lawrie is an internationally renowned music producer and sound designer. Classically trained on the piano from the age of 7, he began exploring the tech side of music in his teenage years.

After gaining a distinction award upon completing his Master’s degree in Music Production from Leeds Conservatoire, he went on to produce for independent artists in the UK, Europe, and the USA in genres spanning from folk and pop, all the way to goth and industrial. Notable associated artists include London After Midnight, CocoRosie, Phildel, and many others.

As a multi-instrumentalist, with a fascination with unusual world instruments, synthesizers, and sound design, his arrangements and production style have attracted the attention of artists and filmmakers alike. His compositions have been used in nature documentaries (notably the award-winning “Of Shark and Man”), horror shorts, and art installations, as well as television shows around the world. He has lead and executed audio post production for a wide variety of films – feature length and short.