3 formats for re-release of Christian Death’s 1985 album ‘The Wind kissed Pictures’

The American death rock pioneers Christian Death are reissuing one of their most classic releases, the 1985 album "The Wind Kissed Pictures". There will be 3 formats, a digipak CD, a black vinyl and a dark green vinyl, the latter is limited to 600 copies.







The offering was the first Christian Death release after Rozz Williams left the band and Valor K took over command. It features Valor’s girlfriend Gitane Demone on vocals on 2 tracks and on keyboards on 1 track and even their common child, Sevan Kand, has a vocal appearance on “Ouverture”.

Originally a 4-track mini-album (limited first edition with a bonus-track on a 7″) on the Italian Supporti Fonografici label, this album has seen countless re-releases on different labels: Chameleon (USA 1986), as a 7-track CD in 1988 (Supporto F. + Normal Germany), in the same version on Cleopatra USA (1999) and as a 8-track edition with 1 bonus live-track on Candlelight UK (1999) and on Candlelight US in 2002.

The tracklist of this new 2021 edition is identical to the album that was released via the Contempo Records label in 1990, under the album name “Past, Present and Forever”.