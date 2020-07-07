Snog offers ‘Death Is Only A Dream’ video taken from new album ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’

“Death Is Only A Dream” is the final song on “Lullabies For The Lithium Age”, the new album by Snog, and features the City of Prague Philharmonic Choir. A video for the song has now been made by Richard Grant which shows a man spinning in space to portray the ‘symphony of everything’ we are and ever will be.

You can watch the video below.

A project that unites different styles

Snog is a band that was formed by Australian musician David Thrussell, along with fellow art school friends Tim McGrath and Julia Bourke in 1989. The band’s music is a fusion of many different styles, including industrial, techno, ambient, experimental, funk and country music.

Snog’s first album “Lies Inc.” was released in 1992 and Pieter Bourke, who has since worked with Dead Can Dance and Lisa Gerrard, joined the band soon afterwards. The second album “Dear Valued Customer” drew heavily on techno influences and was released in 1994. Also in 1994, we saw the launch of the side projects Soma (Thrussell and Pieter Bourke) and Black Lung.

By 1997, the band was primarily a solo project for Thrussell, who collaborated with guest musicians on recordings.

Below is the huge list of releases under the Snog umbrella.

Corporate Slave – (12″, CD Maxi) 1992 – Machinery

Lies Inc. – (CD LP) 1992 – Machinery • (CD Album) 1993 – Id • (CD Album, Reissue) 1993 – Futurist, Machinery • (CD Album) 2003 – Ground Under Production

Shop – (12″, CD Maxi) 1992 – Machinery • (CD Single) 1993 – Id

Born To Be Mild – (CD Maxi) 1993 – Machinery, Id

Hey, Christian God – (CD Maxi) 1993 – Id

Cliché – (CD Maxi) 1994 – Machinery • (CD Single) 1994 – Id

Dear Valued Customer – (CD LP) 1994 – Id • 1995 – Machinery

Dear Valued Customer/Live in the Global Village’ – (2xCD) 1994 – Id

The Future – (CD Maxi) 1995 – Metropolis, Id • (CD) 1996 – Zoth Ommog

Lies Inc./Lies Inc. The Special Edition (2xCD) 1996 – Id

Remote Control – (CD) 1996 – Metropolis

…Make the Little Flowers Grow – (CD Maxi) 1997 – Shock

Buy Me… I’ll Change Your Life – (CD LP) 1997 – Shock • (CD Album) 1998 – Metropolis

Hooray!!! – (CD Maxi) 1997 – Shock • (CD Maxi) 1998 – Metropolis

Dear Valued Customer/The Remix Files – (2xCD) 1998 – Rollercoaster Recordings

The Ballad – (CD Maxi) 1998 – Shock

The Human Germ – (CD Maxi) 1998 – Metropolis

I Snog, Therefore I Am – (LP) 1999 – Hymen Records • (2xCD) 1999 – Hymen Records

Third Mall from the Sun – (CD LP) 1999 – Metropolis, Hymen Records, Rollercoaster Recordings • (2xLP Album) 1999 – Hymen Records • (2xCD Album) 2001 – Equinox

Lies Inc./Dear Valued Customer – (2xCD LP) 2000 – Metropolis

Relax Into the Abyss – (CD LP) 2000 – Metropolis, Hymen Records • 2000 – Hymen Records

Justified Homicide – (CD Enhanced, Ltd. Ed) 2001 – Karmic Hit

Adventures In Capitalism – (DVD) 2003 – Metropolis

Beyond The Valley of the Proles – (CD LP) 2003 – Metropolis, Hymen Records, Karmic Hit

Beyond The Valley of the Proles/Your Favorite Electro-Folk-Swingers – (2xLP) 2003 – Hymen Records

Fill My Hole – (CD Promo) 2003 – Karmic Hit

Your Favorite Electro-Folk-Swingers – (CD) 2003 – Karmic Hit

Real Estate Man (The Rema[k] es) – (12″) 2005 – [k] rack-troni[k]

Real Estate Man Plus – (CD Maxi) 2005 – Hymen Records

Crash Crash Rema[k] es – (12″) 2006 – [k] rack-troni[k]

Crash Crash vs. Remixes and Exclusive Tracks – (CD Maxi) 2006 – Psy-Harmonics • (AAC file) 2006 – Metropolis

Planet of Shit – (CD Maxi) 2006 – Psy-Harmonics • (AAC file) 2006 – Metropolis

Sixteen Easy Tunes for the End Times – (CD LP, Enhanced) 2006 – Metropolis, Solnze Records, Karmic Hit

The Kings of Hate – (CD Maxi Enhanced) 2006 – Psy-Harmonics • (AAC file) 2006 – Metropolis

Snog vs. The Faecal Juggernaut of Mass Culture – (CD Album, Enhanced) 2006 – Metropolis, Psy-Harmonics

City – (CDr, Single Promo) 2007 – Psy-Harmonics

The Last Days of Rome – (CD LP) 2007 – Metropolis, Hymen Records, Psy-Harmonics • (CD EP) 2007 – Psy-Harmonics • (AAC file) 2007 – Metropolis

Vaguely Melancholic – (CDr, Single Promo) 2007 – Metropolis

City – (CD EP) 2008 – Metropolis

Last of the Great Romantics – (CD LP) 2010 – Metropolis

The Dissolving Satellite of Egoism Overturned – (CD LP) 2010 – Hymen Records

Everything Is Under Control – (CD EP) 2013 – Metropolis

“The Plug-In Drug” (12″ vinyl) – M-Tronic

Babes In Consumerland – (CD LP) April 2013

Cheerful Hypocrisy – (CD, Digital Release) September 2015

The Clockwork Man – (12″ Vinyl) 2015 – Metropolis

Compliance ™ – (CD, Digital Release) October 2015

Rich Kuntz – (Single, Digital Release) 2016 – Metropolis

The Clockwork Man – (Single, Digital Release) 2016 – Metropolis

Lullabies For The Lithium Age – (Vinyl, CD, Digital Release) 2020 – Metropolis

