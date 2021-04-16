FOLLOW US
 
Dark electro act First Aid 4 Souls lands new album: ‘Stainless Steel Eyes’ feat. Causenation singer Vain Sacrosanct

By Apr 16,2021

Besides working together with Mortum on the next First Aid 4 Soul harsh industrial album, Hungarian artist István Gazdag also enjoys experimenting with other artists and expanding his sonic spectrum through collaborations.

For “Stainless Steel Eyes” he worked together with Vain Sacrosanct, lead vocalist of Belgium’s cold electro act Causenation. On this 12-track album, the duo went resolutely for vintage synths and the good old electro industrial sound from the 80’s. Especially the track “Who’s Gonna Walk the Line” is a real ear wurm as you hear below.

The release is available on Bandcamp as a high quality audio download and from all other services as well.

