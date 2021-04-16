Belgian IDM/experimental act Kilmarth returns with all new EP

Out now is the newest EP from the Belgian IDM/exprimental act Kilmarth. Titled “Derrière le Miroir” it contains 3 new tracks as well as remixes of the band, the French experimental project Zumaia and the Belgian compatriots of Aiboforcen. This release should please the fans of labels in the likes of Hymen, ant-zen, M-tronic, Cold Spring and Cryo Chamber.

You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp or stream it from various services worldwide.

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/album/derri-re-le-miroir">Derrière le Miroir by Kilmarth</a>

About Kilmarth

Kilmarth is the solo instrumental project of Cedric Wattergniaux who has been active in the dark music scene since the early 90’s. First as writer for various fanzines until he started writing for our very own Side-Line magazine until a few years ago. Also featured on the album is his son Elias Wattergniaux, playing guitar on “Mirrors”.

The project debuted in July 2017 with the 3-track single “The End of Humanity”, followed by the 1-track single “InkrapinbbaN” in March 2018 before releasing a first EP one month later, “Catharsis”, which was also released on CD.

Two years later, in July 2020 a new single was released, “The White Willow” and now a brand new 6-track EP.

Kilmarth back catalog

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/album/the-end-of-humanity">The End of Humanity by Kilmarth</a>

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/track/inkrapinbban-single-version">InkrapinbbaN (Single Version) by Kilmarth</a>

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/album/catharsis">Catharsis by Kilmarth</a>

<a href="https://kilmarth.bandcamp.com/track/the-white-willow">The White Willow by Kilmarth</a>