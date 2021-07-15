I Start Counting gets two limited edition cassette releases, “Re-Fused” and “Ejected”, via Mute Records

I Start Counting will release two limited edition cassette releases of demos from 1985 and 1986. The cassettes, limited to 150 and signed by the duo, will be exclusively available from Mute at the 10th Anniversary Independent Label Market on Sunday 18 July at London’s Covent Garden, before they’re available from Mute Bank and Bandcamp from 3 September 2021.









I Start Counting are David Baker and Simon Leonard. The duo formed in 1982 and signed to Mute in 1984. Their first singles, “Letters to a Friend” and “Still Smiling”, were both produced by Daniel Miller and preceded two album releases, “My Translucent Hands” (1986) and “Fused” (1989). By the beginning of the 90s, Baker and Leonard had become Fortran 5, releasing three albums for the label, before reincarnating in 1996 as Komputer, the name they continue to record under.

These cassette releases collate a selection of demos of songs from 1985 and 1986 respectively, some of the songs have never been heard before, others went on to be recorded and released.

Here’s an idea what to expect with the track “Talk About The Weather”.