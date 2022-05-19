Electronic music pioneer Vangelis is no more

The Greek musician and composer of electronic Vangelis is no more, he died on 17 May 2022, aged 79, at a hospital in France while receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Vangelis, or Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou as his real name was, was best known for his score to “Chariots of Fire” (1981), as well as for composing scores to the films “Blade Runner” (1982), “Missing” (1982), “Antarctica” (1983), “The Bounty” (1984), “1492: Conquest of Paradise” (1992), and “Alexander” (2004).

Vangelis began his career working with several pop bands of the 1960s such as The Forminx and Aphrodite’s Child. Throughout the 1970s, Vangelis composed scores for several animal documentaries, including “L’Apocalypse des Animaux”, “La Fête sauvage” and “Opéra sauvage”.

In 1975 he set up his new 16-track studio, Nemo Studios in London and by the early 1980s, Vangelis formed a musical partnership with Jon Anderson, the lead singer of progressive rock band Yes, and the duo released several albums together as Jon & Vangelis.

Vangelis composed (and performed on) more than 50 albums.

Below are some of his best-known tunes.