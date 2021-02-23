Tommi Stumpff returns with all new album after 16 years of silence

At last, after more than 16 years, the album “Alles Idioten” is due for release this Spring. Included on the album is also a cover of Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold”. The album is the first new material since 2005’s “Festival of Darkness” and counts 6 tracks.

Alles Idioten Geh sterben 300 Tote – Teil 2 Frohes Fest Gnade dir Gott Stranglehold

About Tommi Stumpff

Thomas Peters, known professionally as Tommi Stumpff, is a German musician who started his music career in the late 1970s. In the beginning of the 80’s, Tommi Stumpff was the singer of the Düsseldorf-based punk band Der KFC, one of the most hated punkbands around. Born in Belgium, he got in contact with Belgian industrial and proto-EBM soon and started a solo-career in this field after Der KFC went defunct.

His solo debut album “Zu spät Ihr Scheisser” was released on the Düsseldorf independent label Schallmauer Records selling 3,000 units. The following single “Contergan Punk” was released on the Giftplatten label in 1983 and was produced by sound engineer Conny Plank and featured a heavy electropunk sound that would become characteristic of EBM.

His famous hit “Massaker” released on the “Ultra” album (1989) rapidly became an EBM-hymn.