Daemon Grey presents brand new single/video ‘In The Shadows’ taken from new album ‘Daemonic’

(Photo by DG Photo Live) The Toronto-based industrial metal act Daemon Grey returns with a new song (and video), “In The Shadows”. The song is about betrayal and conviction and will be featured on the new Daemon Grey album “Daemonic” out on December 1st via Out Of Line.

Daemon Grey explains this about the album: “Daemonic certainly marks a dream, or beautiful nightmare, come true for me. After years of planning and writing, I was able to create what I wanted to create, from the soul, which I think is really all an artist can hope for. Absolutely thrilled, and grateful, to share the record alongside Out Of Line music. The heavy music community is what raised me, and I hope music fans of many flavors find something in DAEMONIC that moves, powers, or inspires \m/.”

You can watch the video for “In The Shadows” below.