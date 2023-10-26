Gothic Rock band Black Angel offer 5th studio album: ‘Lascivious’

Gothic rock band Black Angel has released its fifth studio album, “Lascivious”. This album is a follow-up to their prior work, “The Black Rose”. Maintaining the gothic rock essence evident in their earlier albums like “The Widow,” “Kiss of Death,” and “Prince of Darkness,” “Lascivious” promises the same signature sound.

Matt Vowles, the force behind the ten-track album’s production and writing, chose to revisit Black Angel’s earlier sound from the “Kiss of Death” days. He emphasizes staying true to the core gothic elements that inspire him, drawing from iconic bands such as Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, The Cult, and Sisters of Mercy.

Corey Landis, the band’s frontman and lead vocalist, collaborates with Maneesha Jones, who lends her voice for female backing vocals.

“Lascivious” can be purchased in CD and digital formats, and there are plans to release a vinyl version soon.

