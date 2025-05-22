D/Flect vs. Ish – Alive (Digital/CD Album – Aliens Production)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Slovakian artist Igor Senigla is known for his work under both the D/Flect and Ish monikers. This album, “Alive”, was recorded live at the end of last year. Although I generally don’t review live albums anymore, this one is a clear exception—it’s almost entirely composed of exclusive tracks created specifically for this performance.

Senigla delivers a compelling blend of Electro influences, best described as a cross-pollination of IDM and Electro-Ambient. The compositions are complex, technically refined, and of high quality, yet they remain surprisingly accessible. Exceptional attention has been paid to sound design and production. The overall atmosphere is dark and introspective, without ever becoming truly menacing. Occasionally, a subtle nod to Kraftwerk surfaces—a touch I genuinely appreciate.

This is a quintessential release for Aliens Production, a label that consistently balances creativity with uncompromising quality. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Nocturnal Animals”:

https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/track/nocturnal-animals-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

