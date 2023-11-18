French Postpunk Band Corpus Delicti Has a New Single, Chaos

Corpus Delicti has a new single, ‘Chaos’ – Out now
(Photo by Elliot Pietrapiana) The French postpunk band Corpus Delicti comes back with a new single, “Chaos”, 28 years after their last album. “Chaos” is now available on Youtube. The single will also be released as a 7inch vinyl which will also include an exclusive B-side “The Crown”.
“Chaos” was produced in the United States by American musician William Faith (Faith And The Muse, March Violets) and was mastered by Grazz (U2, Pogues, Prodigy, Kills..) at The Exchange (London). The video was directed by Stéphane Lionardo.
About Corpus Delicti
Corpus Delicti was formed in Nice in 1992 by Sébastien (vocals), Franck (guitar), Chrys (bass) and Roma (drums). Their debut album “Twilight” was released in 1993. After two more albums, the band broke up in 1997. They reunited 23 years later and signed with the American label Cleopatra, who are preparing to reissue of the band’s backcatalogue. Roma, no longer able to play due to health reasons, was replaced by Laurent Tamagno, drummer for M83 among others.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.