French Postpunk Band Corpus Delicti Has a New Single, Chaos

(Photo by Elliot Pietrapiana) The French postpunk band Corpus Delicti comes back with a new single, “Chaos”, 28 years after their last album. “Chaos” is now available on Youtube. The single will also be released as a 7inch vinyl which will also include an exclusive B-side “The Crown”.

“Chaos” was produced in the United States by American musician William Faith (Faith And The Muse, March Violets) and was mastered by Grazz (U2, Pogues, Prodigy, Kills..) at The Exchange (London). The video was directed by Stéphane Lionardo.

About Corpus Delicti

Corpus Delicti was formed in Nice in 1992 by Sébastien (vocals), Franck (guitar), Chrys (bass) and Roma (drums). Their debut album “Twilight” was released in 1993. After two more albums, the band broke up in 1997. They reunited 23 years later and signed with the American label Cleopatra, who are preparing to reissue of the band’s backcatalogue. Roma, no longer able to play due to health reasons, was replaced by Laurent Tamagno, drummer for M83 among others.