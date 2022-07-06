Corpus Delicti sees complete recordings released as 4CD boxset

Cleopatra Records presents “Corpus Delicti: The Complete Recordings 1992-1996”, a box set that includes the entire discography of this pioneering Darkwave band from the South of France. This set includes all 3 of the band’s original studio albums plus rarities, unreleased mixes, live tracks and more.

Packaged in a Gustave Doré illustrated clamshell box with individual wallet jackets for each of the 4 compact discs, this set also includes comments by Corpus Delicti vocalist Sébastien Pietrapiana, a full-color 16-page booklet of photos with art direction and liner notes by former Cleopatra Records A&R head Athan Maroulis (NØIR).

Right now, this limited edition box set can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp or directly though Cleopatra with the actual street date of July 15th, 2022 for the CD version and all digital and streaming platforms.

About Corpus Delicti

Corpus Delicti started in 1991 in Nice and broke up in 1996. In five years time they released four studio albums and two compilations on Cleopatra. Their sound was deeply influenced by Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees and Rozz Williams. The group nevertheless produced a last album under the name Corpus, with industrial, mechanical sounds, having no common feature with their previous works.

After the split Chrys (Christophe Baudrion) formed an industrial music project named Kom-Intern on the Brume Records label and Sebastian (Sébastien Pietrapiana) embarked on an indie pop/rock solo project, Kuta, Frank in Curl (D-Monic Records). Franck (Franck Amendola) and Chrys also formed Press Gang Metropol, a rock band in the tradition of Joy Division, The Cure, Interpol and Editors and were joined by Eric Chabaud on drums and Sebastian on vocals. A first album was released in early 2012 on the D-Monic Records label.