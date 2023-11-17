Emergency Sequence Presents Remix Ep 'the People Are Broken'

Emergency Sequence presents ‘The People Are Broken (The Remixes)’ – Out now
Following up on their debut album “Sins Of The Future”, the US/Danish EBM outfit Emergency Sequence return with the “The People Are Broken (The Remixes)” EP. The EP is out via Re:Mission Entertainment and available for immediate download.
The four-track EP contains three club remixes from Leaether Strip, the dark electro/synth pop duo Am Tierpark, the minimal electro outfit Divider and an industrial rock / punk version from rockers Gusten.
Behind Emergency Sequence we find Bryon Wilson and John Mirland – respectively known for diverse projects like Divider, Mirland, Am Tierpark and many more. The duo joined forces in 2020 as the EBM duo Emergency Sequence (also known as ESEQ) debuting with the single “1938”.
