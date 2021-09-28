Corlyx releases new music video ‘The Echo’ and teases new album

Darkwave/Post-Punk artists Corlyx have released the music video for their song “The Echo”.

Vvocalist Caitlin explains: “The song was deeply influenced by the passing of my mother, “The Echo” serves as a therapeutic release as well as upbeat anthem for coping and moving forward.” The song harkens back to the earlier days of Corlyx, with its Electro influence, but is augmented with their current Darkwave/Post-Punk sound found on their prior album “Together Apart”.

“The Echo” is off Corlyx’s new album “Blood in the Disco”, which will be released on Negative Gain January 2022. More details on the album will be available soon. The music video for “The Echo” was filmed and directed by vocalist/producer Caitlin Stokes. The music video for “The Echo” can be seen below.

Or you can check it on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://corlyxngp.bandcamp.com/album/the-echo">The Echo by Corlyx</a>