Attrition releases live album ‘Death House Variations’ recorded live at The Tin in Coventry on September 10

After nearly 40 years the original Attrition line up, that recorded “This Death House” over 2 afternoons in 1982, reunited with the addition of new member Simon Stansfield, to perform “Death House Variations”, a first ever live performance, based on the original “This Death House” recordings, with additional Attrition material and new variations.

This is an extract from the first show, peformed at The Tin Music and Arts in their hometown of Coventry, England, as part of the 2021 UK City of Culture year. The line-up consisted of Martin Bowes, Richard Woodfield, Ashley Niblock and Simon Stansfield.

The material was mixed and mastered from the multitrack recording by Martin Bowes. There will be more performances and an all new follow up album to the original, which was remastered and reissued earlier this year.

<a href="https://attritionuk.bandcamp.com/album/death-house-variations-live-at-the-tin-coventry-100921">Death House Variations – Live at The Tin. Coventry. 10.09.21 by ATTRITION</a>