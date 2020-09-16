(Photo by Erica Hinyot) COP International has announced the signing to their artist roster of Jean-Marc Lederman. COP International will release a full album with Emileigh Rohn (of the electronic-industrial project Chiasm). The two most recently worked together on a series of remixes for Chiasm’s “Away” EP as you could read here on Side-Line. Lederman will also be teaming up with opera singer Diva Marisa Winter for a series of genre-bending tracks. Information on both releases will be announced soon.

Says Lederman of the label signing: “It’s a pleasure to work with COP International and I really look forward to exciting releases and synergies.”

Says COP International founder Christian Petke: “I first noticed Jean-Marc’s work when he did remixes for our artist Chiasm. Our mastering guy put it perfectly: ‘Every note had its place and the sound was perfect.’ After doing a bit of research, I had come to realize he’s an electronic music bedrock and came highly recommended by our in-house producer John Fryer who had worked with him on The Weathermen. After having a series of long conversations about life and music, it became obvious that we needed to work together. COP International is not just looking for raw talent, but also people that understand and embrace the culture of community that we are creating with the label. Jean-Marc is a perfect fit for that and we are incredibly excited to have him on board. We decided that we will create a band around his skill and talents deeply rooted in electronic music with a cinematic and epic feel. We found an exceptional vocalist in Diva Marisa Winter who is equally comfortable on a stage in the world of opera as she is belting it out in the pit of the Thunderdome at Burning Man and Wasteland. The first demo is on the way and it sounds incredible. He will also write a new album with Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm) that allows both of them to explore a more tender/fragile side of their respective music. The first tracks are fantastic and we anticipate a release next year.”

From Fad Gadget to Front 242

Best known for his work with iconic alternative and industrial bands such as The The, Gene Loves Jezebel, Fad Gadget and The Weathermen, as well as collaborations with Front 242 and French rocker Alain Bashung, Lederman’s storied career has also included lush sonic compositions for both film and video games. Lederman’s recent scoring work can be heard on the 2017 full feature movie “Doubleplusonegood” and he was also second composer to Ramin Djawadi (“Games of Thrones,” “Westworld”) on a full feature.

Lederman has also released exclusive double CD/artbooks under the name Jean-Marc Lederman Experience (and with artwork by Erica Hinyot) in which he gathers singers from all over the music worlds to contribute voices to a common musical theme—the most recent including 13 Ghost Stories in 2019 and Letters To Gods (And Fallen Angels) in 2020.

He also worked together with Jean-Luc De Meyer from Front 242 in the Ledermann / De Meyer project which released 2 EP’s and a full album “Eleven grinding songs” on vinyl and limited 2CD.

