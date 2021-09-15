New Ludovico Technique single ‘Burn Everything’ out now

Ludovico Technique have released a brand new single, “Burn Everything”, a fast-tempo gothic industrial metal track. You can check out the new single right below.

The New York City based act originally drew inspiration from goth industrial acts such as Skinny Puppy and The Sisters of Mercy, yet now, Ludovico Technique have added glimpses of Type O Negative, Rammstein, and Rob Zombie to their own take on gothic music.

About Ludovico Technique

Named after the drug-assisted aversion therapy found in the novel and film “A Clockwork Orange”, Ludovico Technique launched their self titled debut EP in 2010 followed by their debut album “Some Things Are Beyond Therapy” in 2012 and the follow up “We Came to Wreck Everything” in 2013, both released by Metropolis Records worldwide.