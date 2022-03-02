Dark techno act Spirit Milk launches ‘Death Cult’

Out now is the Spirit Milk single “Death Cult” which will please especially those looking for a danceable Front 242 inspired adept. “Death Cult” is released by uSound Norway, an indie label based in Oslo.

Behind Spirit Milk we find the multimedia artist Stan Zubov: “I’m combining sounds, visual design, crafts and 3D animation to deliver aesthetics of post-soviet despair combined with a cyberpunk-ish synth vibe and gloomy atmosphere of vintage horrors and sci-fi.”

Originally from Russia he left the country very recently: “Right after the project’s first live experience during barely legal warehouse raves and garage sessions it became clear that Putin was going to war. I fled abroad to avoid conscription and being forced to stand against my own ancestral land, friends and relatives.”

Influenced heavily by acts like Carpenter Brut, Schwefwlgelb, and Gesaffelstein you can expect dark techno which nowadays we also find with acts like Matthew Creed to name just one. As it happens post-soviet Russia provided plenty of sound material waiting to be recorded, on the single “Prison City” (not available on Spotify) he added real recordings of Russian prison’s defensive perimeter announcements.

Check the “Death Cult” single below.