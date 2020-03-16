Cold In May returns after 4 long years of total silence – ‘Koma:Redux’ out now

Out via the fine label SkyQode is the “Koma:Redux” EP, the long-awaited new release from darkwave / synthpop band Cold In May and this after four years of total silence.

“Koma:Redux” is a present to all Cold In May fans who have kept supporting the band during their silent years. It not only marks the band’s return from the coma, but also bridges the past and the present of Cold In May by featuring both new tracks and tracks that were originally written more than ten years ago, even before the debut album.

Cold In May was formed in 2006 by the talented and versatile musician Ars Nikonov (aka Arsenio Archer), also known for his various other projects like Fury Weekend, Diversant:13, Martian Love, etc.. With 3 albums and hits like “Halo of the Gone” that has raked over a million views on YouTube, Cold In May has gathered its firm spot on the electro scene.

