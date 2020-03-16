Avarice In Audio land new EP: ‘Trojan Horse’ – download available via Bandcamp + video

After the release of 2018’s “No Punishment: No Paradise”, it had become quite quiet around Avarice In Audio. That’s until now. Featured on many different compilations, the band’s first single from the upcoming album “From The Rib Of Adam” gets a standalone release as a 4-track EP.

“Trojan Horse” features Ben Barwick on vocals aided in production by both Lawrie and Gerry and also features some soundwork from David Chamberlain of electropop act Entrzelle. The title song also comes in two different versions by Gerry and Lawrie who have reimagined the song as a Futurepop / EBM dance track, and a remix by German cyberpunks Binary Division. The 4th track is an exclusive bonus track, “Hellfire Club” featuring Studio-X and Prozium.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/trojan-horse-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Trojan Horse EP by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>

Complimenting this one is the band’s first music video, made by performance artist Sharman Reinke, filmed in the wilderness of Tasmania.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.