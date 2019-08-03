‘Click Interview’ with Statiqbloom: ‘My Intention Is The Evolution Gets More Focused And More Provoking’

Fade Kainer (Batillus, Tombs, Jarboe) set up Statiqbloom in 2013 as a solo-project. He got joined in 2016 by NY, Denman C. Anderson. Based in Brooklyn, NY (USA) they recently released their new full length “Asphyxia”, which is their fourth full length to date, but the first one released by Metropolis Records. The album reveals a post-industrial sound which might appeal for lovers of Mentallo & The Fixer, early Revolting Cocks, but especially Yelworc for the dark and tormented atmosphere recovering the songs.

(Picture credits: Katrin Albert / Interview courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: How did Statiqbloom saw the daylight and what were the initial music purposes?

Fade: I initially started Statiqbloom to write music for myself after the band I was in at the time called Batillus had dissolved. Then close friends encouraged me to share the music I was writing.

Q: Considering aspects such as influences, the composition process & production skills how would you analyze the evolution from the early work till “Asphyxia”?

Fade: I’m always trying to progress and evolve and try to create what I envision in my mind, a lot of it has to do with the feeling, the atmosphere I’m trying to capture. My intention is the evolution gets more focused and more provoking.

Q: “Asphyxia” has something retro-like, but still pretty contemporary with a very dark and sometimes tormented atmosphere on top! Tell us a bit more about this opus?

Fade: I’m proud of the lyrics on “Asphyxia”, and being able to capture a bit of claustrophobia with staying more minimal that previous releases. Every day is a struggle and a challenge when trying to create.



Q: The cover of “Asphyxia” has something pretty symbolic so what’s the link with the title and the global lyrical content?

Fade: Tthe Statiqbloom logo has an ouroboros around it, so the cover of Asphyxia has the serpent in motion it’s a visual play on the album title.



Q: I noticed you already released several official videos, which I think perfectly represent the dark and disturbing atmosphere of the Statiqbloom-sound. Tell us a bit more about these experiences?

Fade: The majority of the videos I worked with Katrin Albert and Gretchen Heinel. They are photographers & film makers. A lot of the video concepts we’re their interpretation of the music. There’re videos in the works for “Asphyxia”.

Q: For your newest album you’ve joined hands together with Metropolis Records. You also played several dates here in Europe including the famous WGT in Leipzig (Germany). What do you expect from a ‘bigger’ label and how did the European concerts happened, which have been for sure an opportunity to gain a wider recognition on the old continent?

Fade: Being on a bigger label helps with reaching more people and better distribution. WGT reaches out to us to play and we were excited to do so, and I reached out to Aufnahme + Weidergabe to do the Berlin show, and then were able to do more Euro dates with Spit Mask. Overall It was a great tour and the shows were amazing. A lot of people in Europe are familiar with the older content, but I’ll keep playing Europe & The States. I am grateful to have an audience and being able to watch this grow.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.