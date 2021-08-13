Christian Death releases special ‘The Dark Age Renaissance’ CD box collections via Season of Mist

Gothic death rock pioneers Christian Death have revealed the special, limited edition “The Dark Age Renaissance” CD collections for Part 3 and 4.

“The Dark Age Renaissance Collection Part 4: The New Dark Age” combines their three most recent recordings – “Born Again Anti Christian” (2000), “American Inquisition” (2007), and “The Root Of All Evilution” (2015) – into one limited package. It will be released on September 3, 2021 via Season of Mist.

“The Dark Age Renaissance Collection Part 3: The Age Of Decadence” is a 4 CD jewel case set which features three of their middle-period recordings and 1990 demos/outtakes compilation – “Insanus, Ultio, Proditio, Misericordiaque” (1990), “Sexy Death God” (1994), “Prophecies” (1996), and “Pornographic Messiah” (1998) – into one limited package. This is set for release on October 8, 2021 via Season of Mist.





Parts 1 and 2 will be revealed at a later date.

This release series is part of an ongoing series of CD and vinyl reissues of Christian Death’s catalog via Season of Mist. Previously, the label reissued LPs for the band’s “Catastrophe Ballet” (1984) as well as “The Root of All Evilution”, “Ashes”, “The Scriptures”, and “Sex and Drugs and Jesus Christ” as well as CD and vinyl reissues for 1986’s “Atrocities”.

About the early Christian Death

Founded in Los Angeles in 1979 by Rozz Williams, Christian Death trail-blazed the American goth and death-rock movement with their debut album, “Only Theatre of Pain” (1982) and the genre-defining “Catastrophe Ballet” (1984) and “Ashes” (1985).

“Ashes” marks the final appearance of the classic band lineup and features the final recordings of founder Rozz Williams alongside current Christian Death main-man Valor Kand, vocalist-keyboardist Gitane Demone and drummer David Glass before Williams’ death in 1998.