Christian Death – Evil Becomes Rule (Album – Season Of Mist)

June 25, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Death-Rock, Goth-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Valor Kand (vocals, guitars, violin, cello, piano, keyboards, percussion), Maitri Nicolai (vocals, bass guitar) and Pao (drums) composed and recorded the seventieth studio album of Christian Death.

Content: Despite the numerous line-up changes Christian Death has always held on to this typical and powerful Death-Rock style. The guitar parts create this furious and heavy impression while electronic arrangements achieve the work with a heavenly touch. Male- and female vocals are in perfect harmony although Maitri’s vocals have something bewitching.

+ + + : Christian Death has this atypical sound you directly recognize among others. The perfect fusion between Dark-Rock and Gothic music creating a heavy and sometimes merciless sound. The guitar playing dominates and even excels when carried by electro arrangements like on “Blood Moon” which is my personal favorite one. I also must mention “Abraxas We Are” which is another exposure of the band’s maturity and potential.

– – – : After all these years of commitment and an impressive discography Christian Death no longer takes me by surprise. The sound formula is a familiar one resulting in a predictable composition. The fans will not complain. 

Conclusion: Christian Death remains a unique experience in sound which still inspires other artists. The new album will not enter into history as their most successful one, but fans will not be disappointed.

Best songs: “Blood Moon”, “Abraxas We Are”, “Elegant sleeping”, “Beautiful”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.officialchristiandeath.com / www.facebook.com/christiandeath

Label: www.season-of-mist.com / www.facebook.com/seasonofmistofficial


