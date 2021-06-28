Chris Liebing offers yet another track from his forthcoming album ‘Another Day’

(Photo by Edith Bergfors) Chris Liebing has shared the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming album, “Another Day”, due out November 19 on Mute: “Something Half Way”. “Another Day” will be available on double clear vinyl and CD – both with a silver finish and 16-page booklet – as well as digital platforms.

The new album launched last month with “Whispers and Wires” featuring Ladan – formerly known as Cold Specks – and was followed by a club remix of the track. The club mix was first in a series by Liebing powered by Beatport in collaboration with Microsoft Surface for Game Changers.

Watch the documentary featuring Liebing and Mute’s founder Daniel Miller right below.

“Another Day” sees Liebing once again collaborating with a wide range of artists, including several who were involved with his 2018 album “Burn Slow”: Miles Cooper Seaton (in one of his last performances following his passing earlier this year),Polly Scattergood, and the duo Ralf Hildenbeutel and Ladan on production. Tom Adams and Maria Uzor (Sink Ya Teeth) are new collaborators for Liebing.

Here’s the official video for “Something Half Way”.