Cat Rapes Dog to release previously unreleased material next week

Cat Rapes Dog will next week release previously unreleased material that was found on a cassette tape last year. The tape is from the period after Joel Rydström but before John Lindqwister, which means 1995-1996.

The material holds demo recordings made on a four-track, so the quality is not 100%. Some songs have titles and lyrics (and samples) that were later re-used for the following two albums, but the music is different. As there was no lead singer at the time, all vocals are by Magnus and Annelie. The nine songs will be released on bandcamp under the title ”Holiday In The Welfare State”. If anything, they are likely the most sample-dense songs CRD ever made.

About Cat Rapes Dog

Joel Rydström and Magnus Fransson set up Cat Rapes Dog in 1984. The Swedish duo got world-wide recognition in the 90 with the albums “Maximum Overdrive” (1989) and “God, Guns & Gasoline” (1990), both released on KK Records, rapidly becoming references. The mix of harsh EBM and a truly punk attitude resulted in legendary hits such as “Motorhead”, “American Dream, “God, Guns & Gasoline” and so on.

The band went on releasing more albums such as “The Banzai Beats” (mini-album 1991), “Moosehair Underwear” (1993), “Biodegradable” (1995), “The Secrets Of God” (1998) and “People As Prey” (1999).

Throughout the years some line-up changes happened; Annelie Bertilsson became an extra member. Later on Joel Rydström got replaced by John Lindqwister while Jonas Avertoft completed the band.