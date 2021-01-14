Angelspit presents newest video for ‘Eat The Children’

“Eat The Children” – Angelspit’s latest video from their new album “The Ignorance Cartel” is available now starring CRT glitch distortion from The Liar (Videopunks), Patreon supporters, Homicidal sock puppets and cats. The video was directed and shot by Angelspit during lockdown.

Asked what the video is about Zoog Von Rock from Angelspit says: “Imagine finding a VHS tape in an abandoned house. Through the video static appears a sing-a-long show which was definitely not made for children – starring homicidal sock puppets. You broadcast it, and the viewers are inspired to make their own homicidal hand puppets…comedy ensues…”

Videos for all 14 tracks from “The Ignorance Cartel” are available on a limited addition VHS tape.