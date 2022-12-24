Ex-Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz died last night

(Photo via Faithless Facebook) Sad news on this Christmas Eve as Faithless announced half an hour ago that their former frontman Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night, 65 years old. Maxi Jazz was the lead vocalist of the British electronic band from 1995 to 2011 and 2015.

In a statement the band remaining members Rollo and Sister Bliss say: “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Faithless are an English band that formed in 1995, with its core members being Rollo, Sister Bliss and Maxi Jazz. Their first album “Reverence” (incl. the megahit singles “Insomnia” and “Salva Mea”) was released in 1996 and their most recent, “All Blessed” in 2020. Their musical style is often political. Their most recent album “All Blessed”, uses photo-journalist Yannis Behrakis’ picture of refugees on the front, focusing on immigration as its core theme.