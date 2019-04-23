C-Tec sees ‘Darker & Cut’ re-released as a 2CD set with bonus

Following on from Armalyte’s “Brutalism” retrospective of Cubanate’s early works, “Darker + Cut” sees the original two C-Tec albums (1997 + 2000), completely re-mastered and re-branded as a 2CD set with bonus tracks in deluxe digipak packaging designed by Jim Marcus of Die Warau / Go Fight.

The material features Jean-Luc De Meyer (Front 242), Marc Heal (Cubanate / Pigface) and Ged Denton (Der Prosector / Crisis NTI) and holds two bonus, previously unreleased tracks (“My unbreakable Code” and “Until we disappear”). C-Tec are co-headlining a series of festival dates across North America this Summer, with possible European dates to follow.

C-tec were an electro-industrial supergroup, originally formed as a side project to the Cyber-Tec Project in 1995 by Jean-Luc De Meyer (Front 242, Cobalt 60, etc.), Jonathan Sharp (New Mind, Bio-Tek, etc.) and Ged Denton (Crisis NTI). After the first album release, Jonathan Sharp left the band and Marc Heal (Cubanate) joined as a full-time member. They shortened the name to C-Tec and released two albums on Synthetic Symphony (Europe) and Wax Trax! (U.S.).

Check out “Brutal”.

