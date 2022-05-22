BySenses – MonoCHROOM (Album – BySenses)

May 22, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Didier Dewachtere is a Belgian artist active under the…

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Didier Dewachtere is a Belgian artist active under the BySenses moniker. In 2018 his album “People” was released by Wool-E Discs but he has now self-released his latest opus “MonoCHROOM”. It’s the fifth album by this Belgian project.

Content: The work features 2 cuts, each 30 minutes. Both tracks have been meticulously built up and reveal an impressive sound arsenal. Taking off with Industrial sound treatments the work progressively evolves into a pure Ambient featuring dark, minimal Electronics, low bass lines and sequences reminding me of Tangerine Dream. The next cut reveals a similar evolution featuring swiping noises, hard, droning kicks and psychedelic guitar play by guest musician Peter Moorkens (Onsturicheit).

+ + + : The work of BySenses is a kind of sonic painting. There’s so much to discover and so many details to analyze. The composition has been built up with a perfect twist between vintage sound treatments reminding me of Electronic pioneers -like Tangerine Dream, and a more personal and contemporary input. The constant progression of both tracks is pretty exciting and especially for the ultimate apotheosis which is reached.

– – – : I don’t have real minus points to mention but get the feeling this project is still able to do better.

Conclusion: BySenses is confirmed to be one of the greatest Belgian talents in Electro-Ambient music. This artist definitely deserves more recognition for his work.

Best songs: “CHROOM”, “Monos”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BySenses-489962864349446


