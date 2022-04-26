Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation back with all new 5-track EP on May 1st

The Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation is back with the “The Age Of Satan” EP which includes 5 new tracks. The EP will be released on May 1 in digital format on all popular digital platforms.

The tracklist is as follows:

The Age Of Satan Mechanical Antichrist Evisceration Crypto Goat Desvaneciendo Cryogenic X-Tasis

You can already order the download EP right below and stream the title track “The Age Of Satan”..

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/the-age-of-satan">The Age Of Satan by Alien:Nation</a>