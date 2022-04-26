Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation back with all new 5-track EP on May 1st
The Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation is back with the "The Age Of Satan" EP…
The Colombian dark electro act Alien:Nation is back with the “The Age Of Satan” EP which includes 5 new tracks. The EP will be released on May 1 in digital format on all popular digital platforms.
The tracklist is as follows:
- The Age Of Satan
- Mechanical Antichrist Evisceration
- Crypto Goat
- Desvaneciendo
- Cryogenic X-Tasis
You can already order the download EP right below and stream the title track “The Age Of Satan”..
