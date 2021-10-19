Maschine Brennt (Cultivated Bimbo, Syntronik) returns with all new EP, ‘Loop Remix’, at the end of October
Out on October 29 via the Plonk label is a brand new Maschine Brennt EP, “Loop Remix”. The 2-track EP holds a Syntronik rework and the 2020 Carebots Mix of the title track which is also the first version of “Loop”, originally featured on the Bass Agenda release “Carebots” in 2020. The original version of “Loop” can be found on the album “Puls”, released earlier this year.
Behind Syntronik we find Joacim Thenander/Maschine Brennt who uses Syntronik when the produced material is breathing old school electro in the manner of Arthur Baker, John Robie and Raul A Rodriguez.
Joacim Thenander is quite known to most of you as he was a member of industrial synth band Systema The Affliction and later on the driving force behind Cultivated Bimbo. In the ‘90s he released more mainstream dance music and remixes, mainly house and techno stuff, but also a few drum n bass tracks.
