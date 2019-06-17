Brand new studio album for Steve Roach on limited vinyl and CD: ‘Bloom Ascension’

Steve Roach, one of the leading American pioneers in the evolution of ambient/electronic music, is back with an all new album. “Bloom Ascension” will be released by the end of August. This is Steve’s first release conceptualized for LP since “Desert Solitaire” (1989).

The new album will hold 4 tracks:

The Beauty Relentless [12:12]

Motivating Factor [06:43]

Synesthete [06:18]

Bloom Ascension [16:11]

Originally a Motocross racer, at the age of 20 Roach taught himself to play the synthesizer after being inspired by such influential synthesizer artists and groups as Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and Vangelis. His debut album “Now” appeared in 1982, followed by “Structures from Silence” in 1984. In 1986 he released his acclaimed “Quiet Music” series. In 1988, he released what has been described by critics as his masterpiece, the double-album “Dreamtime Return”. The rest is history, which each ambient music fan should know by heart.

