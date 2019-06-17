Glenn Main goes back to his roots, releases ‘Back 2 basics’ album on vinyl



(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

The Norwegian synthwave artist Glenn Main, also known from his band Argh, semifinalist at Norway’s Got Talent and several other projects, just released his 9th solo album ‘Back 2 Basics’, initially only as a vinyl and digital release only. We had a chat with him in Tønsberg about this album and other upcoming events.

Side-Line: How did you end up with a vinyl release this time around?

Glenn Main: It started a couple of years ago in Thailand, where I have an apartment with a studio. I’m an 80’s “dude”, and thought it was about time to do something close to my roots, where it all started, and used a lot of analogue synth in the recording to make it as authentic as possible. It’s what I grew up with, and I also feel it’s an 80’s revival these days – or has been for a while actually, music reminding us about Harold Faltermeyer, Jan Hammer and others. It just feels real to me when I going into my “music place” within myself when making this music!

S-L: Why vinyl first?

GM: It’s a further connection to the concept; the 80’s was vinyl for me and most others, and I also even considered releasing it on cassette! It’s digitally released on Spotify and the other platforms, and due to demand – especially from Germany – there’ll also be a CD version around July 1st, before I’m going there to play live. The album cover is also very handy for crediting people, both those who pre-ordered the album and those who’s been backing me through the years.

S-L: Plans or events in the near future?

GM: This summer I’m playing in Germany, then at a Jean Michel Jarre tribute concert in France. It’s arranged by Jarre’s own radio station, Radio Equinoxe. When I met him at a the synth event Superbooth in Berlin a month ago, he gave me the ultimate feedback on my Jarre tribute album: if he were to make that music with the equipment and possibilities we have today, it would probably sound a lot like my album! 🙂

Buy the vinyl here – listen to ‘Back 2 basics’ here:



donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.