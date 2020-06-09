Brand new single for Mari Kattman – check it now!

Dark electro singer Mari Kattman is back with a brand new single, “Drink”. The 2-track single holds the tracks “Drip-feed” and “Gush”. The single itself has elements from wave, trap and future bass as you can hear below. This is only one of the first of singles for Mari, as another one is being planned for later this year.

Mari Kattman, an electronic musician from the Providence, Rhode Island area, started in 2012 and has since then compiled a long list of collaborative projects with many artists in the Goth/EBM/Industrial scene.

Enjoy the single!

