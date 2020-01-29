Brand new Miss FD video for ‘Keep Going’ – and keep your motivation up!

Electropop artist Miss FD is back with a brand new single: “Keep Going”.

Inspired by overcoming adversity and hardship, Miss FD wrote her new song Keep Going as a way to inspire and encourage listeners to stay focused and optimistic in 2020. “I felt I needed to create a song that would empower listeners, a motivational song to start 2020 on the right track”, says Miss FD. “I constructed the sonic framework for Keep Going with a minimalistic electronic vibe to maintain focus on the positive message.”

In conjunction with the song release, Miss FD shares a lyric video for Keep Going which you can watch below. Keep Going is out now worldwide, available on streaming sites and online retailers including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon.

Dark electronics from Miami

Miss FD is a dark electronic music artist, singer, songwriter, producer and performer who has been featured numerous times on Side-Line. The project began in 2009 and the debut album “Monsters in the Industry” followed in 2010. “Love Never Dies” was released in 2011 with “Comfort for the Desolate” being released in 2013.

Her latest album, “Transcendence”, was released in March of 2018, followed by two dark EBM collaboration songs released with Vulture Culture, Ashes of Stars in 2018 and Spitfire in 2019.

