Brand new electro pop project Frontal Disco lands first single - and we get (happily!) thrown back to Erasure anno 1994....

From BlakLight member Adam Collier comes a brand new project: Frontal Disco. The idea for Full Frontal Disco already came in late 2019 and the basic aim behind the project is to have different singers from Collier’s favorite indie bands on vocals.

The first of those collaborations is now out on single: “Beautiful Crisis”. On vocals we find Ryan Slemko from Hollowlove, who personally selected “Beautiful Crisis” as the track to work on. The track throws you back in time, and if you ask us it reminds a lot of Erasure’s splendid “Always” period in 1994.

Adam: “I have other songs ready now with a couple more male vocalists and one female and I will be releasing those singles throughout 2021. There is another song called “Deep” that is slated as the next release with Mark Bebb of Shelter.”

The single release has the radio edit, an extended version, and a club mix. Warmly recommended to fans of Erasure and related acts!

<a href="https://fullfrontaldisco.bandcamp.com/album/beautiful-crisis">Beautiful Crisis by Full Frontal Disco</a>