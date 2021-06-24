Russian harsh EBM act Invisible Devastation return with brand new single: ‘Suicide March’

Out now is “Suicide March”, a brand new single by the Russian harsh EBM band Invisible Devastation which we have covered already a few times here in Side-Line.

“Suicide March” is a follow-up to the band’s previously released singles, “Prophecy” and “Chernoyarsk”, taken off their upcoming second album which will be released on the fine SkyQode label. Expect stomping beats, hard grooves and harsh vocals.

In addition to the title track, which should do pretty well in the industrial club scene playlists, the release also features a special mix of the “Mother Of Heroin” from their debut album as well as a rather exquisite remix by the Russian dark electro act Noise Resistance and last but not least, the instrumental version of the title track.

Invisible Devastation was formed back in 2009 by two members of Mechanical Apfelsine, one of Russia’s most famous synthpop bands. In 2015, they released their debut album “The 13th Apostle” which got a lot of positive feedback from fans and DJs worldwide. After releasing a follow-up EP in 2016, the duo went on a prolonged hiatus, only to return with new music in 2020.

You can check out the release right below on Bandcamp or check here for all other services.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/suicide-march">Suicide March by Invisible Devastation</a>

Below is the video for the title track.